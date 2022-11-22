Multiple young people arrested after robbery, police chase in Sanford, police say

A police chase in Seminole County ended with the arrest of multiple young people Tuesday night, according to police.

The Sanford Police Department said it received a 911 call around 7 p.m. for a robbery at the Charleston Club Apartments near Lake Mary Boulevard and State Road 417. A Sanford lieutenant in an unmarked car entered the neighborhood and spotted the car described by the caller. Police said the car was reported stolen.

Authorities said the officer then pursued the car before the five occupants bailed out on 17-92 near Americana Boulevard.

A K9 was eventually brought in, and all five suspects were caught behind a restaurant, police said. Officers said a sixth person was arrested at the location of the reported robbery.

Police said at least five of the suspects are juveniles.

The suspects are facing several charges including robbery, resisting arrest and vehicle theft.