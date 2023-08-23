6 Central Florida restaurants forced to temporarily close for health violations: report

Six Central Florida restaurants had to shut down temporarily after health inspectors found they were not operating in compliance with all state sanitation and safety laws, according to recent inspection reports provided by the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation.

The local restaurants were cited for having at least 10 violations, including high-priority violations which could contribute directly to a foodborne illness or injury.

Pronto Pizza

The Marion County restaurant located at 303 SE 17 Street in Ocala was temporarily shut down after it was cited for 21 violations during an Aug. 10 routine inspection.

Live roaches and operating with an expired license were among the high-priority violations.

The restaurant later met inspection standards during a follow-up visit.

Winghouse Bar And Grill

Winghouse Bar And Grill, located at 3201 Parkway Center Court in Orlando, temporarily closed after health inspectors found 28 violations during a routine inspection on Aug. 7.

The restaurant was cited for multiple high-priority violations after inspectors found live roaches, approximately 100 roach droppings, live, small flying insects in the kitchen/food prep area and issues with the dishwasher machine.

It later reopened after meeting inspection standards during a follow-up visit.

Mediterranean Gourmet

The Seminole County restaurant located at 1525 Oviedo Marketplace Boulevard in Oviedo was shut down after it was cited for 18 violations during an Aug. 10 routine inspection.

Live roaches and an issue with food not being in a wholesome, sound condition were among the high-priority violations.

The restaurant later met inspection standards during a follow-up visit.

Khaos

Khaos, a bar located at 178 W State Road 434 in Winter Springs, was temporarily shut down after inspectors discovered 19 violations during an Aug. 8 inspection.

Rodent droppings – 62 to be exact – live roaches and live, small flying insects were among the high-priority violations.

On a follow-up inspection of Aug. 9, the inspection report stated "violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public."

Teque Tata

Teque Tata, a Latin American restaurant located at the Oviedo Mall, was shut down after it was cited for 11 violations during an Aug. 10 routine inspection.

Live roaches and roach droppings were among the high-priority violations.

The restaurant later met inspection standards during a follow-up visit.

Breakfast Club of Casselberry

The Seminole County restaurant located at 3385 South Highway 17-92 Suite 189 in Casselberry was shut down after it was cited for 21 violations during an Aug. 8 routine inspection.

Live, small flying insects in the kitchen/food prep and food time/temperature concerns were among the high-priority violations.

The restaurant later met inspection standards during a follow-up visit.