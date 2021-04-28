5,178 new Florida coronavirus cases reported Wednesday; 72 new deaths

article

The Florida Department of Health reported 5,178 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, raising the statewide infection total to 2,222,546.

To date, 35,030 Floridians have died from COVID-19, including an increase of 72 resident deaths from the previous day's count. A total of 692 non-Florida resident deaths have been reported since the start of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the state reported that 3,299 people were hospitalized with a "primary" diagnosis of COVID-19. The state does not report the number of people who have recovered from coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, 8,684,024 people had been vaccinated, of whom 5,447,545 had completed the two-dose vaccination series from Pfizer or Moderna and 537,992 had received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Visit the Florida Department of Health website for more information on COVID-19 testing and vaccine distribution.

