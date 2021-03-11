5,065 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in Florida; over 36K J&J vaccines administered

article

State healthcare agencies on Thursday reported an increase of 5,065 new coronavirus cases from a Wednesday count. The Florida Department of Health also logged an additional 92 Florida resident deaths.

This brings the total cases reported in the state since the start of the pandemic to 1,962,651, with a total number of Florida resident deaths at 32,040. Total non-resident deaths stand at 599.

The recent positivity rate of the state population reported by the Florida Department of Health has hovered around 6%.

Hospitalizations of those with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 stood at 3,160 on Thursday afternoon, according to the state Agency for Health Care Administration website.

In Central Florida, Orange County leads the total number of coronavirus cases (resident and non-resident) reported since the beginning of the pandemic at 117,308 and 1,138 deaths. Osceola County reports the second-highest total among Orlando metropolitan counties at 37,814 and 462 deaths. Volusia County had the third-highest total at 35,560 cases and 684 deaths. Bervard County closely mirrors Volusia with 35,185 cases but has recorded more deaths at 772.

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients.

Advertisement

Vaccination efforts continue in Florida. Across the state, 3,895,656 people have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while 2,093,464 have completed both rounds of the vaccines that require two shots. The state says 36,083 had received one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

MORE CORONAVIRUS-RELATED HEADLINES

If you are having trouble seeing the map or using it (especially on a mobile device), click here to load in a new window.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.