5 teens injured in Daytona Beach crash were racing: Reports

Five teens were taken to the hospital after they crashed into a wall while allegedly racing in Daytona Beach, the fire department said.

Several Fire crews were on the scene of the crash that happened at the 2400 block of Oleander Ave.

Reports said the car was racing when it struck a wall.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Credit: Daytona Beach Fire

One teen was transported as a trauma alert, and four others were also injured.

All the people in the car were under 18.

No other details have been released.