Three law enforcement officers, including a deputy U.S. marshal, were shot and killed Monday as they tried to serve a fugitive warrant in North Carolina, federal authorities said.

Several officers were also struck by gunfire, including four CMPD officers and four task force officers, officials said during a news conference on Monday.

Officers who were part of a U.S. Marshals task force were carrying out the operation when someone began firing at them from inside a home in a residential neighborhood in Charlotte.

One suspect was found dead inside the home and two other people who were inside the home were taken into custody.

Three hours after the gunfire, police said one person suspected in the shooting was found dead by a SWAT team clearing the home on the east side of the city, according to police. They said two others inside the home were being questioned.

Gunfire continued for several minutes after the initial shooting. Authorities did not say exactly how many officers were struck by gunfire or elaborate on their conditions.

WSOC-TV said their helicopter captured an armored vehicle driving through yards and knocking over recycling bins before officers removed a person with blood on their shirt who was then loaded into an ambulance.

After the home was cleared, the helicopter pilot said he couldn't show the front lawn of the home because the scene was too disturbing. Several armored vehicles were on nearby lawns and driveways of the older suburban neighborhood of a tree-lined street with brick homes.

At 2:23 p.m., police confirmed that a SWAT team was on the scene. Police urged residents to stay inside their homes.

"CMPD SWAT team is on scene and continuing to work through the incident," the X post read. "This is still an active scene. Please avoid the area."

Multiple law enforcement officers were shot in the 5000 block of Galway Drive in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Monday, April 29, 2024. (Khadejeh Nikouyeh/The Charlotte Observer/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The Associated Press and FOX News contributed to this report.