1 juvenile dead, 1 hurt in Orange County car crash

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Orange County
FOX 35 Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - One juvenile has died, and another person was hurt in a car crash that happened in Orange County Sunday afternoon, Florida Highway Patrol said. 

The crash reportedly happened in Pine Hills around 3:25 p.m. and involved a car and a pedestrian. 

The juvenile was taken as a trauma alert to Arnold Palmer Hospital and was pronounced dead. 

The driver of the car was injured and taken to Health Central. 

FHP said they are working to establish if a signalized crosswalk at the intersection was being used at the time of the crash.

The identity and age of the juvenile who died has not been released.