1 juvenile dead, 1 hurt in Orange County car crash

One juvenile has died, and another person was hurt in a car crash that happened in Orange County Sunday afternoon, Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash reportedly happened in Pine Hills around 3:25 p.m. and involved a car and a pedestrian.

The juvenile was taken as a trauma alert to Arnold Palmer Hospital and was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car was injured and taken to Health Central.

FHP said they are working to establish if a signalized crosswalk at the intersection was being used at the time of the crash.

The identity and age of the juvenile who died has not been released.