Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Sumter County
9
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 8:29 PM EDT until WED 6:00 AM EDT, Polk County, Sumter County
Tornado Watch
until WED 6:00 AM EDT, Lake County, Orange County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Volusia County
Flood Advisory
from WED 2:52 AM EDT until WED 6:00 AM EDT, Polk County
Rip Current Statement
until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
from TUE 3:15 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
from WED 4:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County

5 injured after car bursts through Oviedo taekwondo school in the middle of class, police say

By Dani Medina
Published 
Oviedo
FOX 35 Orlando
article

Photo: Oviedo Police Department

OVIEDO, Fla. - Five people, including teenagers, were injured after a car crashed into a taekwondo school during a class on Tuesday night, according to police. 

The crash happened at Master Roberts World Class Taekwondo at the intersection of Oviedo Boulevard and Mitchell Hammock Road, according to the Oviedo Police Department. 

An SUV went off the road and into the taekwondo gym as a class was in progress, officials said. 

The female driver was taken to a local hospital. Four others inside the building, with ages ranging from late teen to adult, suffered minor injuries but were not transported. 

Photos from the police department show the car inside the building after it apparently drove through a glass window. 

Oviedo police continue to investigate the crash. 

Image 1 of 3

Photo: Oviedo Police Department

This is a developing story. 