5 arrested in Florida parking garage robbery, beating: police

The Brief Police say five suspects have been arrested on multiple charges following the robbery and beating of a Florida man. Reports show the incident took place on the morning of Nov. 30, 2024, in the Melbourne City Hall parking garage. Officials say charges are still pending for two additional suspects.



Those arrested are Jayvon Jordan, 18; Taryus Jordan, 21; Bryce Delgatto, 19; Shaun Curran, 18; and an unidentified juvenile man.

What led to the arrests?

The backstory:

The Melbourne Police Department said it received a tip on the morning of Dec. 1, 2024, from a person who saw video on social media that showed a physical fight. Police believed the fight took place the night before inside the Melbourne City Hall parking garage.

During the incident, officials said it appeared that multiple people physically attacked a man.

Reports show that the man told officers he was inside the garage when he was threatened by a man with a gun.

Police say five people have been arrested following the robbery and attack of a Melbourne man. (Credit: Melbourne Police Department)

The video shows the man then being beaten by several other men who punched, kicked and threw him to the ground before shocking him with a handheld stun gun, police say.

During the attack, a necklace was ripped from the man's neck and a wallet was taken from his pants pocket, reports show.

Police said a large group of people were present during the incident, and some were filming it on their phones and later posted the videos on social media.

Over the next few months, officers said they were able to identify five suspects in the case and secure warrants for their arrest.

What's next:

Officials say charges are still pending for two additional suspects.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Mebourne Police Department at (321) 608-6731. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477),

