49-year-old pedestrian killed in Marion County crash, troopers say
Stream FOX 35 News:
SILVER SPRINGS SHORES, Fla. - A 49-year-old woman was killed early Friday morning on County Road 464 in Silver Springs Shore after she was hit by a car, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash happened near Spring Lake Road just after 5:40 a.m.
A van was headed east on CR-464 when it collided with a pedestrian in the road, the incident report said.
The woman was pronounced dead on the scene by Marion County Fire Rescue.
This is a developing story.