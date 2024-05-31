49-year-old pedestrian killed in Marion County crash, troopers say

Stream FOX 35 News:

A 49-year-old woman was killed early Friday morning on County Road 464 in Silver Springs Shore after she was hit by a car, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened near Spring Lake Road just after 5:40 a.m.

A van was headed east on CR-464 when it collided with a pedestrian in the road, the incident report said.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene by Marion County Fire Rescue.

This is a developing story.