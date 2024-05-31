Expand / Collapse search

49-year-old pedestrian killed in Marion County crash, troopers say

By Dani Medina
Published  May 31, 2024 12:58pm EDT
Marion County
SILVER SPRINGS SHORES, Fla. - A 49-year-old woman was killed early Friday morning on County Road 464 in Silver Springs Shore after she was hit by a car, according to Florida Highway Patrol. 

The crash happened near Spring Lake Road just after 5:40 a.m. 

A van was headed east on CR-464 when it collided with a pedestrian in the road, the incident report said. 

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene by Marion County Fire Rescue. 

This is a developing story. 