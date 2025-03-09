47-year-old woman killed, elderly passenger injured in Orlando hit-and-run
ORLANDO, Fla. - A 47-year-old woman was killed, and an 85-year-old woman was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday near Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 12:38 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Sand Lake Road at its intersection with Winegard Road, according to troopers.
Authorities said a 2020 BMW X3 was traveling westbound on Sand Lake Road in the inside lane as it approached the intersection of Winegard Road. A 2000 Honda Odyssey, driven by the Orlando woman, was stopped in the same lane at a red light with an 85-year-old passenger from Pembroke Pines.
The driver of the BMW failed to stop, colliding with the rear of the Honda, according to FHP.
Following the crash, the occupants of the BMW fled the scene on foot. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office later apprehended one of them, a 25-year-old man from Kissimmee, who was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. Authorities are still investigating to determine who was driving the BMW at the time of the collision.
The driver of the Honda was also transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. The passenger was hospitalized with serious injuries, troopers said.
FHP continues to investigate the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Florida Highway Patrol.