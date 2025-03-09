47-year-old woman killed, elderly passenger injured in Orlando hit-and-run

article

The Brief A 2020 BMW X3 traveling westbound on Sand Lake Road crashed into the rear of a stopped 2000 Honda Odyssey at a red light, killing the driver and seriously injuring her passenger. The occupants of the BMW fled the scene on foot, and authorities later apprehended a 25-year-old Kissimmee man while continuing to investigate who was driving at the time of the crash.



A 47-year-old woman was killed, and an 85-year-old woman was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday near Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 12:38 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Sand Lake Road at its intersection with Winegard Road, according to troopers.

Authorities said a 2020 BMW X3 was traveling westbound on Sand Lake Road in the inside lane as it approached the intersection of Winegard Road. A 2000 Honda Odyssey, driven by the Orlando woman, was stopped in the same lane at a red light with an 85-year-old passenger from Pembroke Pines.

The driver of the BMW failed to stop, colliding with the rear of the Honda, according to FHP.

Following the crash, the occupants of the BMW fled the scene on foot. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office later apprehended one of them, a 25-year-old man from Kissimmee, who was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. Authorities are still investigating to determine who was driving the BMW at the time of the collision.

The driver of the Honda was also transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. The passenger was hospitalized with serious injuries, troopers said.

FHP continues to investigate the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact FHP at 407-737-2213 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

