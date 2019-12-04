40,000 square-foot mansion proposed for Winter Park, city records show

article

A more than 40,000 square foot home may soon be built in Winter Park.

According to city records, Marc Hagle is asking to build the mansion on Lake Osceola.

The Palmer Avenue home would be two stories with a basement. Several renderings have been submitted to the city.

The Winter Park Planning and Zoning board tabled voting on the plan Tuesday night.

A city employee tells FOX 35 it will be discussed at the next meeting in January.

