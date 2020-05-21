4-year-old girl killed, 3 others injured in Florida car crash

article

A 4-year-old girl has died and three others were hospitalized after their car crashed into an oak tree in Florida, police said.

Two adults, Christopher Brown and Amanda Brown, and two children were in the car when it veered left and struck the tree in Ormond Beach on Tuesday evening, the city’s police department said in a news release. Lilian Brown died at the scene from her injuries, Ormond Beach Police Spokesman Keith Walker said.

The adults were taken to a hospital to get treatment for their injuries, Walker said. Authorities used a helicopter to transport the other injured child for treatment.

Officials did not immediately reveal what led up to the crash or the current status of the adults and the injured child.