4-year-old boy missing after wandering away from Orange County home: deputies

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community to be on the lookout for a missing 4-year-old boy.

Amere Baptiste went missing Monday morning after wandering away from his home on Victoria Place Circle, near Waterford Lakes Parkway and Alafaya Trail, deputies said.

The sheriff's office is concerned about his safety due to his age.

The young boy was last seen wearing a dark blue onesie top, green pants, white socks and no shoes.

If you see him, you're asked to call 911.