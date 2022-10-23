4 burglary suspects arrested after chase in Orlando, troopers say

The Florida Highway Patrol said its troopers arrested four people suspected of burglary, including a teenager, following a chase with law enforcement early Saturday in Orlando.

According to officials, Bryce Akerman-Byers, the 19-year-old driver of a BMW involved in the chase, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated fleeing to elude law enforcement at high speed resulting in injuries, burglary, trespass, and participation in street racing. Dalton Lee Jones, 21, Adrian Jacob Hobbs, age 20, and a 17-year-old boy were also taken into custody on burglary and trespass charges, FHP said in a news release.

Authorities said the incident began after a trooper tried to stop the BMW for speeding in the area of Southport Dr and Palmbay Drive, at around 12:40 a.m., but the vehicle drove off, almost hitting another trooper who was in the area standing outside of his vehicle. "Since the driver of the vehicle had already been identified, a pursuit was not initiated for safety reasons," troopers said in a statement.

However, at 1:41 a.m., another trooper saw the vehicle at another location involved in street racing activities. That trooper tried to pull over the vehicle, but the vehicle drove off again, and troopers engaged in a chase.

FHP said the pursuit continued throughout the south Orlando area, and within Orlando International Airport property, until the suspects abandoned the vehicle and ran off. With the help of the Orlando Police Department and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department helicopter, the suspects were taken into custody on airport property after the suspects reportedly scaled a fence in an attempt to hide.

During the chase, FHP said a trooper crashed into a large tree, disabling the trooper's vehicle. The trooper was taken to Advent Health-Lake Nona with minor injuries and has since been released.

Details regarding the burglary and trespassing charges have not been released at this time.