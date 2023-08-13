4 suspects arrested after woman held captive in Pine Hills, deputies say

article

Three men and one woman have been arrested and accused of armed kidnapping, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 2:10 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to Barnett Place in Pine Hills after a woman in her 40s knocked on someone’s door and asked for help, explaining she had been held against her will.

Deputies say she had minor injuries.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office took four suspects into custody: 37-year-old Monica Latresis Reed, 19-year-old Damon Andrew Tromp, 21-year-old Kevin Rudolph Holmes and 39-year-old Cortez Marenzo Bernard Jackson.

All four suspects are facing charges of armed kidnapping and false imprisonment with a weapon. According to an arrest report, the suspects tied the woman’s hands together before forcing her inside a vehicle while threatening her with a gun. The victim was later forced into a dog cage in one of the suspect’s backyards, the arrest report said.

Reed faces an additional charge of aggravated battery for allegedly pistol-whipping the victim on her face.

Investigators believe the suspects were trying to get information from the victim about stolen property, according to the arrest report.



