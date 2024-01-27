7 Florida cities deemed top allergy capitols in the U.S.

Allergy season brings a slew of runny noses, itchy and watery eyes, sore throats, and more.

Oftentimes, where you live dictates how severe those allergies can be. The suffering that comes with allergies can range from not too bad to horrible.

A report from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America released its annual Allergy Capitols of 2023 – identifying the most challenging cities for pollen allergies in the 100 most populated metropolitan areas in the U.S.

Several cities spanning the state of Florida landed on the top 20 list. From South Florida to Central Florida – you won't have much luck if you suffer from allergies.

When it comes to the worst place to live if you have allergies Wichita, KS, followed by Dallas, TX, and Scranton, PA ranked in the top three.

The rankings were determined based on a city's high tree and grass pollen scores, higher-than-average use of allergy medicines, and limited number of allergy and immunology specialists per patient.

Here are the top 20 Allergy Capitols in the world: