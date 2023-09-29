4 children injured after Marion County bus carrying 18 children overturns: FHP

article

Four children were taken to an Ocala hospital following a crash involving a school bus Friday afternoon, according to FHP.

Around 3:06 p.m., the bus was traveling west on County Road 464 approaching SE 55th Place, within the outside lane.

Another driver said traffic ahead came to an abrupt stop who attempted to avoid collision with the vehicles ahead by maneuvering onto the north grass area.

The bus continued to travel west on the grass area while rotating clockwise. The bus overturned onto its left side on the north grass area.

READ: Florida man driving car belonging to victim in deadly shooting stopped after wild chase by deputies

FHP said 18 children were on the bus and four were taken to Advent Health of Ocala.

No other details have been released.