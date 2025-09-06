4 arrested in Sanford drug bust less than 2 months after arrests at same home, police say

The Brief Four people were arrested on Thursday in a Sanford home drug bust. The arrests come less than two months after four people were arrested at the same home. Police credited the outcome to strong cooperation between investigators and the community.



Four people were arrested in a Sanford home drug bust on Thursday, police say. The arrests come less than two months after four people were arrested at the same home following community complaints.

What we know:

On Sept. 4, investigators with the Sanford Police Department's Neighborhood Response Unit executed a search warrant in regard to illegal drug activity at a home in the area of Grove Drive.

During the search, police said they arrested four people and recovered methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, cannabis, amphetamine/dextroamphetamine and psilocybin (psychedelic mushrooms), as well as drug paraphernalia.

Those who were arrested are:

Adrian Hodges, 53, for possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, possession of amphetamine/dextroamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Raymond Williams, 26, for possession of methamphetamine.

Damien Rodriguez-Downs, 21, for possession of drug paraphernalia and active arrest warrant for petit theft.

Vanessa Garcia, 34, for possession of drug paraphernalia.

(Credit: Sanford Police Department)

4 arrested at same home after community complaints

The backstory:

A previous search warrant for illegal drug activity was carried out at the same home on July 8.

Despite the initial arrests, officials said the illegal drug activity continued, prompting further investigation and a new search warrant.

At the time of the arrest, investigators say Hodge was out of jail on felony bond and GPS monitoring for charges stemming from the previous search warrant at the same address.

What they're saying:

Police credited the outcome of the arrests to strong cooperation between investigators and the community.

"Let’s continue working together to keep illegal activity out of our neighborhoods and away from our local families," the Sanford Police Department said.

What you can do:

Police are asking the community to continue to contact law enforcement or Crimeline to report any suspicious activity.