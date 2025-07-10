Sanford police arrest four in drug bust following community complaints

The Brief Sanford police arrested four individuals on July 8 following a drug investigation at a home on Grove Drive. The investigation, prompted by community complaints and overdose incidents, led to a search warrant and the recovery of drugs and paraphernalia. Charges range from drug possession and intent to sell to outstanding warrants for theft and probation violations.



A long-term drug investigation led by Sanford Police culminated on July 8 with the execution of a search warrant and the arrest of four individuals in connection with illegal drug activity at a home on Grove Drive.

What we know:

According to the Sanford Police Department, the investigation began after community members reported suspicious activity, including overdose incidents, linked to the residence. Investigators and the department’s Neighborhood Response Unit obtained a warrant and conducted a search of the property, recovering narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Four individuals were taken into custody as a result of the operation:

Adrian Hodges, 53, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of psilocybin, possession of alprazolam, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Vanessa Garcia, 34, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Angela Mawby, 42, was taken into custody on an active warrant for failure to appear on a felony petit theft charge.

Bonnie Smith, 55, was arrested on two warrants for violation of probation stemming from previous charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine.

Police credited the outcome to strong cooperation between investigators and the community, urging residents to continue reporting suspicious activity to law enforcement or Crimeline.

"This case is a clear example of how community involvement and proactive policing can reduce illegal activity and make our neighborhoods safer," the department stated in a release.