$4 a gallon for gas? Company predicts we could hit these prices by summer

Gas buddy is predicting higher gas prices in 2022.

The company said that drivers could be paying $4 a gallon by the summer.

However, that prediction does not match the national trend, which has seen gas prices coming down.

Last week, the national average for a gallon of gas was $3.29. According to AAA, that is down 13 cents from the peak of $3.42 on Nov. 8.

In Florida, the average price for a gallon of gas is $3.22.

Industry experts said that gas prices will fall, but it might not be as soon as we hope.

Louisiana is a top oil-producing state, but production still has not caught up to pre-pandemic levels.

Gas Buddy said that production is recovering but will need to ramp up.

"We will see additional oil production coming online, probably in the mid and latter half of 2022 as prices remain high and that should eventually lead to some more relief. But for now, it does look like in the very short team, prices may start heading back up," an expert said.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration predicted that gas prices will reach an average of $2.88 in the new year. When and if that happens, it will depend on a number of factors.

