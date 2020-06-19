36 members of Orlando Fire Department test positive for COVID-19

article

The Orlando Fire Department said on Friday that three dozen members of its department tested positive for COVID-19.

Fire officials say out of an abundance of caution, 114 members are under a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

In a news release to FOX 35, the department said, "We are working in conjunction with the Florida Department of Health to assist with our contact tracing process from our current exposure list. There will be a testing team put in place to provide testing for the entire department. We are still working on a specific timeline."