35-foot sinkhole opening up, expanding in Alachua County, officials say

A sinkhole that's 35 feet wide and 15 feet deep has opened up – and continues to expand – in Alachua County, according to officials.

The county said the sinkhole is located on West Newberry Road near the Gilchrist County line. That road, also known as SR-26, is closed in both directions.

A sinkhole has opened up in Alachua County near the Gilchrist County line. (Photo: Alachua County)

The sinkhole is currently located on the road's shoulder, but the entire road has been deemed unstable, the county said.

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office is on the scene, and the Florida Department of Transportation is on its way.

This is a developing story.