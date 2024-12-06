Panther deaths in Florida highest since 2016, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports

The Brief The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has reported the death of 32 panthers in the state so far in 2024. Of the 32 panthers killed, 3 were less than 1-year-old. The number of panthers killed in 2024 is the highest since 2016.



Thirty-two panthers have died in Florida so far in 2024, according to a report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Of the 32 deaths, three of the panthers were less than 1-year-old.

The 2024 deaths are more than double those of 2023, in which 13 died. In fact, the deaths for this year are the highest reported since 2016.

The FWC report says a majority of the panthers were killed by a vehicle. However, two of the three younger panthers were killed by another animal.

One new litter was reported in 2024, which included three new panthers.

The panther deaths were reported in the following counties …

Glades

Collier

Lee

Hendry

Broward

The majority of panthers reported dead were in Collier County, which is located in southwest Florida.

Collier County includes the Big Cypress National Preserve and the Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park.

