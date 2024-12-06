Panther deaths in Florida highest since 2016, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports
ORLANDO, Fla. - Thirty-two panthers have died in Florida so far in 2024, according to a report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Of the 32 deaths, three of the panthers were less than 1-year-old.
The 2024 deaths are more than double those of 2023, in which 13 died. In fact, the deaths for this year are the highest reported since 2016.
RELATED: First endangered Florida panther death of 2024 reported
The FWC report says a majority of the panthers were killed by a vehicle. However, two of the three younger panthers were killed by another animal.
One new litter was reported in 2024, which included three new panthers.
The panther deaths were reported in the following counties …
- Glades
- Collier
- Lee
- Hendry
- Broward
The majority of panthers reported dead were in Collier County, which is located in southwest Florida.
RELATED: 2 Florida panthers killed, struck by vehicles in 48 hours, officials say
Collier County includes the Big Cypress National Preserve and the Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park.
To view a complete list of the past year's reports, click here.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV