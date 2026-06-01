Florida mom left girl, 3, in hot car for 2 hours, police say

The Brief A Florida mother, Latana Williams, was taken into custody after her 3-year-old child was found unresponsive and reportedly suffering from a seizure after being left alone in a hot car for two hours while Williams was at a plasma donation center. First responders rushed the toddler to the hospital in critical condition with a positive outlook, while Williams faces a charge of child neglect. Although arrested on May 31, Williams has not yet been booked into jail due to a hospitalization caused by an allergic reaction to the police department's stainless steel handcuffs.



A Florida mom was arrested after police claim she left her child unattended in a hot car.

Latana Williams, 27, was taken into police custody on Sunday afternoon, May 31 after DeLand Police officers found a three-year-old child left alone in a hot car for two hours, the department said.

As of June 1, Williams has not yet been booked into jail due to being hospitalized for having an allergic reaction to the stainless steel handcuffs, police said.

(DeLand Police Department photo)

What we know:

Officers with the DeLand Police Department responded to the 300 block of New York Avenue after receiving a 911 call about a child left alone in a hot car.

The caller reported a little girl left in a hot car, requesting an ambulance.

"We need an ambulance here right now. Please hurry," the caller said. The caller said he didn't know if the girl was breathing, reporting she was having a seizure and turning blue, according to the 911 call the department released.

When first responders arrived around 4:30 p.m., the girl, 3, was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The girl's outlook appeared positive, police reported.

Watch: Full press conference

Why was the girl left unattended in a car?

According to police, the girl's mother, Williams, was visiting a nearby plasma donation center.

Williams was taken into custody and is facing a child neglect charge.

What they're saying:

"Please take this as a reminder to always check your back seats," Captain P. Dice said. "Give yourself enough time when you’re traveling so you’re not in a rush when you arrive at your destination."

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. Police are expected to hold a press conference around 2:30 p.m.