Deanna Harrell: Suspect in deadly toll booth crash suspect in facility, deputies say

The Brief A suspect in a deadly crash has been tracked to a mental health facility following a hospital discharge that briefly left authorities searching for her. Harrell faces a pending felony vehicular homicide charge for allegedly driving drunk and slamming her pickup truck into a Dunlawton Avenue beach access toll booth, killing 63-year-old attendant Tammie Jo Baker just 35 seconds into her shift. An arrest for Deanna Harrel is still pending.



A woman wanted for vehicular homicide after a toll booth worker was killed on a Volusia County beach was traced to a facility after reportedly being discharged from the hospital, deputies say.

The Volusia County Sheriff's office issued an arrest warrant for driver Deanna Harrell, 35, of Ormond Beach, after deputies say her pickup truck crashed into a toll booth on Daytona Beach Shores – killing 63-year-old Tammie Jo Baker.

Harrell was Baker Acted following her June 1 arrest for reportedly saying she was going to kill herself, Sheriff Mike Chitwood said during a June 2 press conference. Chitwood reported around 10 p.m, June 2, that Harrell was discharged from Halifax Health and a warrant was out for her arrest on a vehicular homicide charge.

Where is Deanna Harrell now?

What we know:

On Tuesday evening, the sheriff's office worked to confirm where Harrell went after she was released from the hospital, trying to determine if she checked herself into another mental facility, VCSO said.

The sheriff's office confirmed Wednesday morning that Harrell was discharged from the hospital and admitted to another facility.

"We know where she is now," the sheriff's office told FOX 35.

Who was Tammie Jo Baker?

The backstory:

Tammie Jo Baker, 63, of Daytona Beach, died June 1 after a pickup truck – driven by Harrell, deputies say – slammed into the toll booth where she was working at the Dunlawton Avenue beach entrance.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said Baker had been inside the booth for just 35 seconds before the crash occurred.

Baker was remembered by friends and family as someone who loved animals, to garden, and to go to the beach. Her birthday was less than two weeks away – June 13 – where she would have turned 64, her family told FOX 35.

What they're saying:

"She loved her animals, she loved her garden, she loved the beach," Louella, Tammie's daughter, told FOX 35. She also liked to host parties during the holidays and was known to crack a joke or two that made people laugh.

"She's going to be so missed," Louella said.

Family members gathered Tuesday morning at the beach, where they placed a photo of Tammie and several bunches of flowers at a makeshift memorial.

What's next:

As of 7 a.m., Wednesday, the sheriff's office said Harrell's arrest is pending.

It's not known when she'll make her first appearance in court.