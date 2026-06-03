Teen on e-scooter crashes into deputy's vehicle after running stop sign, sheriff says

The Brief A 15-year-old on an e-scooter crashed into a Flagler County patrol vehicle after allegedly running a stop sign. The teen was not seriously injured, and the deputy was driving below the speed limit, authorities said. Sheriff Rick Staly urged parents and young riders to follow traffic laws and safety rules.



A 15-year-old riding an electric scooter escaped serious injury after colliding with a Flagler County sheriff's vehicle when he allegedly ran a stop sign, authorities said.

Dash camera video released by the Flagler County Sheriff's Office shows the teen entering an intersection and crashing into the front of a patrol vehicle.

What they're saying:

The teen jumped from the scooter moments before impact and was not seriously injured, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Rick Staly said the deputy was traveling about 19 mph in a 30 mph zone when the crash occurred.

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Authorities said video showed the teen riding through a stop sign before entering the intersection. Staly said the incident could have ended much more tragically and urged parents to teach children how to safely operate e-scooters and e-bikes.

The sheriff's office reminded riders that e-bikes and e-scooters are subject to traffic laws, including obeying stop signs and yielding to pedestrians.

Officials also said riders under 16 must wear helmets, and bicycles and scooters operated at night must have proper lighting and reflectors.

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Staly said the teen's parents will be responsible for paying for damage caused to the patrol vehicle.