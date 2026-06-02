Irate Disney World guest shattered glasses, ripped cast member's name tag in restaurant fight: Affidavit

The Brief Leslie Helen Varley, 57, was arrested following a confrontation over an apparent seating dispute at Disney's Steakhouse 71 restaurant at The Contemporary Resort. Varley allegedly shoved a Disney employee, threw multiple glasses of water at a manager, and ripped his name tag, according to the arrest affidavit. She was arrested on charges of battery and robbery, and trespassed from the resort and restaurant. Varley admitted she was mad, but claimed her anger was in response to a comment the manager made about her daughter apparently touching another cast member.



A woman was arrested at Walt Disney World's Contemporary Resort after she allegedly dumped water on a restaurant manager, shattered multiple glasses, and took a cast member's name tag because she was upset her family was unable to all sit at the same table, according to the arrest affidavit.

Leslie Helen Varley, 57, was arrested and booked into jail on two counts of battery and robbery (snatching). She was also trespassed from Disney's Steakhouse 71 restaurant inside the Contemporary Resort, the report said.

The backstory:

The alleged incident happened on Tuesday, May 19, at Steakhouse 71, one of the signature restaurants at Walt Disney World's Contemporary Resort, the report said.

One of the restaurant's managers told detectives that Varley became upset after she was told that her family could not all sit together at the same table due to the number of people they had. The report, however, did not specify how many people were in the group.

Leslie Helen Varley was arrested and charged with two counts of battery and one count of robbery, while also receiving a trespass warning. (Photo: Orange County Corrections Department)

Varley had asked that two tables be pushed together. However, managers said that was not an option. Varley then allegedly grabbed both shoulders of a manager and moved her out of the way – approximately six steps, the report said.

When a second manager stepped in to help, Varley allegedly threw three glasses of iced water at him and ripped his name tag off his suit jacket, the report said. She also allegedly dropped four glasses on the ground, causing them to shatter, before walking out of the restaurant. The estimated damage to the glasses was $20.

Woman claims she was mad over a comment made about her daughter

Varley admitted to detectives that she was angry. She claimed that she was upset by a comment that a manager made regarding her daughter touching another cast member. The report, however, did not specify what was allegedly said. Varley also told detectives that she took the manager's name tag because she could not read it and wanted to take a picture of it to report him. She said she gave it back moments later.

The report said that Varley had been trespassed from the property.