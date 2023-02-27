3 sexual assaults reported at Orange County bus stops in Pine Hills community

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is warning everyone at bus stops to be on alert after they said three different women were sexually assaulted.

"I was shocked; too close to home," Pine Hills resident and Lynx bus rider Loretta Dailey said. "It’s shocking, and it’s pathetic, too much going on."

Investigators said the latest incident happened on Saturday just after 6 a.m. on N. Hiawassee Road at Hennepin Boulevard. More than two weeks ago, two other women were robbed at gunpoint and then raped, as they waited for a bus on Hiawassee and River Oaks Drive. Now, the sheriff's office is taking action, stepping up patrols.

"Deployed multiple resources to the area. That includes deputies, other law enforcement besides us, as well as the private sector and communicating with Lynx," said Orange County Sheriff's Corporal Evan Avila.

A Lynx bus spokesperson says the public transit's See & Say app is used to send reports of suspicious behavior, allowing users to provide photos along with their messages. It also contacts 911 directly. In this case, deputies said the suspect is around 5 feet, 3 inches to 5 feet, 4 inches tall, wearing all black and a black mask.

Corporal Evan Avila said, "If you see somebody with a mask, and it’s not a behavior we’re seeing as frequently post-COVID, if it gives you pause, call law enforcement, and we’ll come out right away."

Deputies recommend people be vigilant and avoid walking or standing outside alone, particularly when it is dark.

Dailey said she’ll also take action if someone comes after her. "I’m gonna let him know I got something in my hand and it gonna hurt when I hit him with it."

If you have any information on who the suspect is call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

