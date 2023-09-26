Did anyone hit the Powerball last night?

The Powerball jackpot bumped up to $835 million after no one won the top prize Monday night, but in Central Florida, three tickets came pretty close.

According to the Florida Lottery, two tickets sold in Osceola County and one in Lake County matched all five numbers to win the second-tier prize of $1 million. The lucky players needed to also match the Powerball number to win the jackpot.

Powerball numbers from last night

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing were 10, 12, 22, 36, 50 and the PB: 4, Power Play 2x.

The million-dollar Central Florida tickets were sold at the following stores:

Publix, 3343 South Orange Blossom Trail (Kissimmee)

Walmart fuel station, 2845 N Old Lake Wilson Road (Kissimmee)

Circle K, 31734 E State Road 44 (Eustis)

The next Powerball drawing is set for Wednesday, Sept. 27.

How to claim a Florida Lottery prize

Lucky lottery players who win a top prize of $1 million or more or a prize with an annual payment option can claim their winnings at the Florida Lottery Headquarters located at 250 Marriott Drive in Tallahassee.

Those who win a prize between $600 to $1 million for games that do not offer an annual payment option can claim their winnings at any Lottery District Office across the state.

Prizes below $600 can be cashed out at any authorized Florida Lottery retailer.

Scratch-off players must claim their prize within 60 days of the official end-of-game date.

Can Florida Lottery winners remain anonymous?

Florida state law prevents lottery winners from remaining anonymous, however, the names of those who claim prizes of $250,000 or more will receive temporary exemption from public disclosure for 90 days from the date the prize is claimed.