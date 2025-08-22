Harjinder Singh: Semi-truck driver accused in deadly Florida U-turn crash back in Florida; brother arrested

Harjinder Singh, the man accused of killing three people after he allegedly made an illegal U-turn on the Florida Turnpike, has been extradited back to Florida. Singh's brother has also been arrested on charges related to the deadly crash.

Florida Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins said in a post on X that he personally escorted Singh to a plane to be flown back to Florida, where he faces state charges of vehicular homicide. Photos showed Collins holding Singh's arm. Singh was in handcuffs and appeared to keep his head down.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday afternoon in a video posted to its social media accounts that Singh was in custody. The 30-second video showed Singh in handcuffs being led into the sheriff's office to presumably be booked on those charges.

Officilas have said that Harjinder Singh is from India and came to the U.S. illegally through Mexico. He reportedly received his CDL from California and Washington states, which has since become a political talking point amid the ongoing discussions surrounding immigration enforcement throughout the U.S.

DHS: Singh's brother also arrested

Harneet Singh, 25, who is the brother of Harjuinder Singh, was arrested earlier this week by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on charges of vehicle homicide. DHS said in a news release that Harneet Singh was a passenger inside the semi-truck when the crash happened.

DHS also said that Harneet was an undocumented immigrant from India. He was arrested on Aug. 18 and would remain in custody pending removal proceedings, DHS said. DHS said that Border Patrol encountered Harneet in May 15, 2023, and alleged that he was released by the Biden Administration. Specific details on that encounter were not revealed in the news release.

FHP: 3 killed by 18-wheeler that made illegal U-Turn in Florida

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 12, in the northbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike near mile marker 171 in Fort Pierce, Florida.

FHP said the driver of the semi-truck – identified as Harjinder Singh – attempted to make an illegal U-Turn at an "Official Use Only Turn Around" near mile marker 171.

The semi was in the outside lane. The minivan with three people inside was in the inside lane.

When the semi made its U-Turn, it blocked all the northbound lanes and the minivan was unable to avoid crashing into the semi's trailer, FHP said in its report. The minivan began wedged beneath the trailer, FHP said.

All three people inside the minivan were killed, FHP said. Two died at the scene and a third person died at the hospital.

What we know about the victims inside the minivan

Driver: 30-year-old man from Florida City, Florida

Passenger: 37-year-old woman from Pompano Beach, Florida

Passenger: 54-year-old man from Miami, Florida