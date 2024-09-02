3 tropical waves in the Atlantic; 2 have better odds of becoming a tropical depression: NHC

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring three tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean, and the Gulf of Mexico. Two of the three have increasing chances of further developing into a tropical depression over the next seven days, the NHC said.

Here is the latest on each of the tropical waves, their development chances, and whether any of them could impact Florida.

Tropical Wave 1: Northwestern Gulf of Mexico

Tropical wave #1 is not expected to develop into a tropical depression, tropical storm, or even a hurricane off the coast of Texas. However, it is expected to bring heavy rainfall and flash flooding to portion's of Texas' coastline over the next couple of days.

The area of low pressure is located just off Texas' coast and is producing disorganized showers near the coast and across the Gulf of Mexico. It has a 10% chance of further development, the NHC said.

Tropical Wave 2: Near Lesser Antilles Islands, Caribbean Sea

An area of low pressure near the Lesser Antrillas Islands and Caribbean Sea continued to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. It has a 40% chance of further development, which is the same chance of development this system has had for the last couple of days.

The NHC said the system is expected to move westward across the eastern Caribbean Sea through Tuesday – and no development is expected through then. However, further development is possible as it moves into the central and western parts of the Caribbean Sea. It could become a tropical depression next week.

Regardless, the Lesser Antilles could see strong winds and heavy rain on Tuesday.

Tropical Wave 3: Eastern Tropical Atlantic

A tropical wave off the western coast of Africa has increasing odds of further development. In its Monday morning update, the NHC upped the chances to 40%.

The NHC said this system continues to produce showers and thunderstorms.

"Environmental conditions are forecast to gradually become more favorable for development, and a tropical depression could form in a few days while the disturbance moves slowly west-northwestward or northwestward over the eastern

tropical Atlantic Ocean," the NHC said.

Tropics update: Any impacts to Florida?

With all of these waves, it's too soon to tell if there will be any impacts on Florida, according to the FOX 35 Storm Team.

How long is the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season?

The Atlantic hurricane season runs June 1 to November 30. The peak of the hurricane season typically runs from mid-August through late October.

2024 Atlantic hurricane cyclone names: Francine is next

Alberto (al-BAIR-toe)

Beryl (BEHR-ril)

Chris (kris)

Debby (DEH-bee)

Ernesto (er-NES-toh)

Francine (fran-SEEN)

Gordon (GOR-duhn)

Helene (heh-LEEN)

Isaac (EYE-zik)

Joyce (joys)

Kirk (kurk)

Leslie (LEHZ-lee)

Milton (MIL-ton)

Nadine (nay-DEEN)

Oscar (AHS-kur)

Patty (PAT-ee)

Rafael (rah-fah-ELL)

Sara (SAIR-uh)

Tony (TOH-nee)

Valerie (VAH-lur-ee)

William (WILL-yum)

If all of a season's names are used, there is an alternate name list, which includes an additional 21 names. Those names for the Atlantic season include, Adria, Braylen, Caridad, Deshawn, Emery, Foster, Gemma, Heath, Isla, Jacobus, Kenzie, Lucio, Makayla, Nolan, Orlanda, Pax, Ronin, Sophie, Tayshaun, Viviana, and Will.

Stay connected with FOX 35