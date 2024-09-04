3 tropical disturbances being tracked by the National Hurricane Center: Will they impact Florida?

The National Hurricane Center is tracking three tropical systems in the Atlantic Ocean.

The first tropical wave is located in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, causing scattered showers and thunderstorms over Hispaniola and the central Caribbean Sea. There is a 30% chance that this system could develop into something more organized later this week when it slows down over the northwestern Caribbean Sea or early next week in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

The second disturbance in the central tropical Atlantic has a low,10% chance of developing over the next seven days. Currently located about 900 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, it is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. According to the NHC’s 2 a.m. advisory, "Development of this system, if any, is expected to be slow over the next couple of days as it moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph. Environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for further development by the end of the week."

A third tropical wave in the far eastern Atlantic is also causing scattered showers. There’s a small, 30% chance that this system could slowly develop over the next seven days as it moves northwest at 5 to 10 mph. It could bring heavy rains to parts of the Cabo Verde Islands on Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, the FOX 35 Storm Team says the systems will not impact Florida.