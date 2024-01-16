3 Seminole County schools closed on Wednesday due to water main break

Three Sanford-area schools will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, due to a water main break causing ongoing restroom issues.

A Seminole County Public Schools spokesperson said no classes will be held at Millennium Middle, Midway Elementary, and Midway Safe Harbor. This closure also includes after-school activities and extracurricular and athletic events.

The City of Sanford is actively working to repair the water main break, and a boil water notice is in effect for the Midway area until further notice. School drinking fountains are disabled, and bottled water will be provided on-site for students and staff once they return.

Residents in the affected area are advised to boil all water for consumption, cooking, and other uses. Boil water notices typically last at least two days, and residents should follow procedures until the City lifts the notice. The Boil Water Alert Information Line (407-688-5115) provides updates.