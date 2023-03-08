3 rocket launches to liftoff from Florida's Space Coast this week

article

Florida's Space Coast will be busy this week with three launches in a row scheduled for liftoff.

Relativity Space "Good Luck Have Fun" Mission

On Wednesday, March 8, Relativity Space will make history with the launch of Terran 1, the first 3D-printed rocket. The rocket will blast off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 1 p.m. from Launch Complex 16.

The launch, also known as the "Good Luck Have Fun" Mission, is the first orbital attempt for Terran 1. About 85-percent of it is 3D-printed and uses liquid oxygen and liquid natural gas, which scientists say is not only best for rocket propulsion, but also for reusability.

OneWeb 3

On Thursday, March, 9, SpaceX is planning to send up a Falcon 9 rocket for the afternoon launch of the OneWeb 3 mission. Forty satellites for OneWeb will be carried to space with liftoff set for 2:15 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

OneWeb is putting hundreds of satellites in low earth orbit for low latency broadband communications.

CRS-27

On Friday, March 10, SpaceX will launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center on a resupply mission to the International Space Station. SpaceX’s Dragon will deliver new science investigations, supplies, and equipment to the crew at the ISS as part of NASA's s Commercial Resupply Services (CRS) mission.

A definite liftoff time has not been announced yet.

When the launch happens, you can see it by downloading the FOX 35 News App on your cellphone.