3 rocket launches to liftoff from Florida's Space Coast this week
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Florida's Space Coast will be busy this week with three launches in a row scheduled for liftoff.
Relativity Space "Good Luck Have Fun" Mission
On Wednesday, March 8, Relativity Space will make history with the launch of Terran 1, the first 3D-printed rocket. The rocket will blast off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 1 p.m. from Launch Complex 16.
The launch, also known as the "Good Luck Have Fun" Mission, is the first orbital attempt for Terran 1. About 85-percent of it is 3D-printed and uses liquid oxygen and liquid natural gas, which scientists say is not only best for rocket propulsion, but also for reusability.
OneWeb 3
On Thursday, March, 9, SpaceX is planning to send up a Falcon 9 rocket for the afternoon launch of the OneWeb 3 mission. Forty satellites for OneWeb will be carried to space with liftoff set for 2:15 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
OneWeb is putting hundreds of satellites in low earth orbit for low latency broadband communications.
CRS-27
On Friday, March 10, SpaceX will launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center on a resupply mission to the International Space Station. SpaceX’s Dragon will deliver new science investigations, supplies, and equipment to the crew at the ISS as part of NASA's s Commercial Resupply Services (CRS) mission.
A definite liftoff time has not been announced yet.
