3 people shot overnight in Daytona Beach: police

Police are investigating a shooting that left three people hurt in Daytona Beach late Thursday night.

The victims took themselves to the Halifax hospital for treatment. FOX 35 News is working to learn the extent of their injuries.

Officials said the shooting happened at the intersection of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard and Adams Street. At least 15 to 17 evidence markers could be seen on the ground.

One of the vehicles possibly involved in the shooting was seen parked outside the emergency room entrance.

Additional details about the victims and information regarding a potential suspect were not immediately released.

Officers are in the early stages of their investigation and are following up on all leads.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.