3 million travelers expected at MCO for holiday travel season
ORLANDO, Fla. - More than three million passengers are expected at Orlando International Airport as the holiday travel season kicks off.
The airport is reminding travelers of the increased traffic between Friday, Dec. 20, and Thursday, Jan. 9. Officials said it’s expecting a six percent increase over last year’s numbers.
“Come the three hours before. Be on time. Be safe on the roads,” said Petula Edwards, traveling to Jamaica.
Jessica England says to bring your patience.
“Patience it’s always good, just keep it and you’ll get through it,” she said.
Below are travel tips and reminders from MCO:
- Arrive at the airport at least 2 hours prior to your scheduled domestic flight
- Arrive at the airport at least 3 hours prior to your scheduled international flight
- Do NOT bring weapons. Firearms are only allowed in checked luggage and must be unloaded and placed in special travel containers
- Use the FREE cell phone lots when picking up passengers. Simply wait in the cell lot until your party calls you after they retrieve their luggage
- Remember the “C” parking garage is open
- Do NOT wrap Christmas gifts. They may be subject to inspection by the TSA
- If traveling with a pet or comfort animal, bring a leash. The pet will need to be on a leash while the animal carrier is properly screened by the TSA
- If traveling with a comfort pet please check with your individual airline in advance to learn their specific rules for traveling with various types of animals
- Pack as lightly as possible
- Wear easily removable shoes
- Do NOT make light-hearted jokes about security or secure situations
- Please pack your patience! Keep in mind, you are traveling with 3.2 million other passengers at MCO this holiday season