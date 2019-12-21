3 million travelers expected at MCO for holiday travel season

article

More than three million passengers are expected at Orlando International Airport as the holiday travel season kicks off.

The airport is reminding travelers of the increased traffic between Friday, Dec. 20, and Thursday, Jan. 9. Officials said it’s expecting a six percent increase over last year’s numbers.

“Come the three hours before. Be on time. Be safe on the roads,” said Petula Edwards, traveling to Jamaica.

Jessica England says to bring your patience.

“Patience it’s always good, just keep it and you’ll get through it,” she said.

Below are travel tips and reminders from MCO: