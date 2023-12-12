3 killed in crash involving SUV, dump truck in Lake County, troopers say

Three people were killed in a crash in Groveland on Tuesday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers are on their way to the crash that happened just before 2 p.m. on County Road 33 and Bridges Road in Lake County.

The sequence of events leading up to this crash, between an SUV and dump truck, are still under investigation, troopers said. Three people were pronounced dead on the scene.

MORE LAKE COUNTY HEADLINES :

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story.