3 injured in crash involving school bus in Orange County

Three people were injured in a crash involving a school bus on Thursday afternoon.

Orange County Fire Rescue says the bus had children on board at the time of the crash that happened around 4:40 p.m. near the intersection of N. Hiawassee and Silver Star roads.

Of the three injured, one refused treatment at the scene while two others sustained minor injuries. It was not immediately known if the patients were children.

