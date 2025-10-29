3, including child, hospitalized after fiery multi-car crash in Orange County

The Brief Three people, including one child, were hospitalized after a fiery three-car crash Wednesday night in Orange County. Fire crews quickly extinguished the flames near W. Wetherbee Road and Bisted Drive. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.



Three people, including a child, were hospitalized Wednesday night after a three-car crash that left all vehicles on fire in Orange County, officials said.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. near West Wetherbee Road and Bisted Drive, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. Fire crews arrived to find all three vehicles engulfed in flames and quickly extinguished the fires.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Three patients were taken to area hospitals — one to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, one to Orlando Regional Medical Center, and one to Orlando Health Dr. Phillips Hospital, authorities said.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.