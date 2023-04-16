3 hurt in crash near Orlando International Airport's south entrance, police say

A crash has blocked several lanes near the south entrance of Orlando International Airport, the airport said Sunday morning.

The crash was reported near the south entrance/access road by the 711 plaza. Three lanes were closed at one point, the airport said, but one lane reopened about an hour later.

Orlando police said three people were transported to the hospital by the Orlando Fire Department. Details on their conditions or the circumstances of the crash were not immediately known.

Police said people should expect delays for another hour while officers investigate the scene.