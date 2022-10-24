Expand / Collapse search

3 injured after tanker truck suddenly catches fire at New Smyrna Beach gas station

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Volusia County
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Three people were injured Monday after a tanker truck caught fire in New Smyrna Beach, officials said. 

The tanker truck reportedly caught fire at a Texaco gas station at 1121 S Dixie Freeway while a worker was siphoning off gas. 

One person was flown to Orlando Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert while a second person was taken by ambulance to another hospital. 

The third person who was injured remained at the scene. 

This is a developing story, check back with FOX 35 for updates.