3 injured after tanker truck suddenly catches fire at New Smyrna Beach gas station

article

Three people were injured Monday after a tanker truck caught fire in New Smyrna Beach, officials said.

The tanker truck reportedly caught fire at a Texaco gas station at 1121 S Dixie Freeway while a worker was siphoning off gas.

One person was flown to Orlando Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert while a second person was taken by ambulance to another hospital.

The third person who was injured remained at the scene.

This is a developing story, check back with FOX 35 for updates.