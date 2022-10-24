3 injured after tanker truck suddenly catches fire at New Smyrna Beach gas station
article
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Three people were injured Monday after a tanker truck caught fire in New Smyrna Beach, officials said.
The tanker truck reportedly caught fire at a Texaco gas station at 1121 S Dixie Freeway while a worker was siphoning off gas.
One person was flown to Orlando Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert while a second person was taken by ambulance to another hospital.
The third person who was injured remained at the scene.
This is a developing story, check back with FOX 35 for updates.