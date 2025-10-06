3 dead, including Flagler County official and his wife, after hit-and-run crash on I-4

The Brief Three people, including Flagler County Deputy Administrator Jorge Salinas and his wife, were killed in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday on I-4 in Volusia County. Troopers say the driver of a Dodge Durango caused the chain-reaction crash and fled the scene. The Durango was later found abandoned, and the hit-and-run remains under investigation.



Florida Highway Patrol says three people were killed — including Flagler County Deputy Administrator Jorge Salinas and his wife, Nancy — in a four-vehicle crash Saturday evening on Interstate 4 near mile marker 108.

Troopers say the driver of a Dodge Durango caused the chain-reaction crash and then fled the scene. The vehicle has since been recovered, and investigators are searching for the driver.

The backstory:

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash involving four vehicles, including a motorcycle, around 7 p.m. Saturday on eastbound I-4 near mile marker 108 in Volusia County.

Troopers said a 2025 Dodge Durango traveling in the center lane attempted to merge left, striking a 2013 Ford Focus and setting off a chain-reaction collision involving a 2020 Honda Pilot and a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a 54-year-old Deltona man, the Honda Pilot’s driver, and a passenger in the Pilot were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford Focus suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to AdventHealth Fish Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Victims identified

On Monday, the Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that two of the victims were Flagler County Deputy County Administrator Jorge Salinas, 59, and his wife, Nancy Salinas, 60.

"Jorge was a very strong partner in leading Flagler County," County Administrator Heidi Petito said. "I can’t even imagine the depth of his loss to our community or the pain his children and family must feel. He is already missed."

County Commission Chair Andy Dance said Salinas’ death leaves "a significant void" in the community. "He was a trusted and respected member of the leadership team," Dance said. "My heart goes out to his children and family. Thank you, Jorge, for your service to us and your country."

Investigation and Search for Driver

What you can do:

Troopers said the driver of the Dodge Durango fled the scene after the crash. The vehicle was later found unoccupied in a parking lot by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, displaying damage consistent with the collision.

Traffic homicide investigators have impounded the SUV as evidence. The Florida Highway Patrol is asking anyone with information about the crash to call *FHP (*347) or provide anonymous tips through Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

The crash remains an active and ongoing criminal investigation.