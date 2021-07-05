3 dead, including 14-year-old, after head-on crash, FHP says

article

Three people, including a 14-year-old boy, are dead after a fatal head-on crash in Osceola County, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that a Toyota Rav 4 was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of C.R. 523 for an unknown reason shortly after 10 p.m. on July 4th.

They said that a Chevy S-10 was traveling northbound on the same road when the Toyota struck the front of the vehicle head-on.

The 65-year-old male driver of the Toyota and the 40-year-old male driver of the Chevy were both pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger of the Chevy, a 14-year-old boy, later died at the Arnold Palmer Hospital.

The crash is still under investigation. Stay tuned for updates.