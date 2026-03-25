Man armed with hatchet shot, killed after crashing into house in Fruitland Park, police say

The Brief A man armed with a hatchet was shot and killed by Fruitland Police early Wednesday morning. Police said the suspect crashed his truck into a house. When deputies responded, the man had a hatchet and would not drop it, police said. An officer shot the man. He later died at the hospital. No officers were hurt in the shooting.



A man holding a hatchet was shot and killed by an officer in Fruitland Park early Wednesday morning, according to Fruitland Park Interim Police Chief Henry Rains.

Police identified the suspect as 53-year-old Duane Terrell Holston. No officers were hurt during the shooting.

What we know:

Officers were called to a home on E. Mirror Lake Drive around 2:30 a.m. for reports of a truck that had crashed into a home.

An officer arrived on the scene and saw a man holding a hatchet and walking away from the truck. That officer told the man to stop, but he refused, and told the officer that he "just wanted to go home."

A second officer arrived on the scene and also told the man to stop and drop the hatchet. Police said that's when the man, later identified as Holston, reached for a firearm.

Officers then fired their weapon, hitting the man. He was taken to the hospital, where he died, police said.

No officers were hurt in the shooting.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting, police said.