Inspection revealed 'numerous issues' at Lake Mary apartment complex: Report

The Brief An inspection at a Lake Mary apartment complex revealed "numerous issues with all buildings," according to a new report. Fifty-three stair systems across the Pebble Creek at Lake Mary apartment complex were found to be unsafe, with many deteriorating or partially detached from the buildings Earlier this week, dozens of residents were evacuated from their apartments at the complex.



Inspections at a Lake Mary apartment complex where dozens of residents were evacuated earlier this week revealed "numerous issues with all buildings," according to a report released by Seminole County officials on Thursday.

The report was compiled after inspections were conducted at the Pebble Creek at Lake Mary apartments this month, and it outlines widespread damage at the complex, including structural concerns and deteriorating stairs at nearly every building.

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Fifty-three stair systems at the complex were found to be unsafe, according to the report. Many showed signs of deterioration and disrepair, with some stairs partially detached from the buildings.

Two buildings at the complex were also deemed "dangerous" and uninhabitable due to structural failures and inadequate exits, according to the report.

85 units were evacuated at Pebble Creek Apts in Lake Mary due to stair and structural damages.

The backstory:

Residents at Pebble Creek were given 24-hour notice to vacate their apartments earlier this week, one tenant told FOX 35.

A total of 85 units were deemed unsafe after inspections at the apartment complex revealed "several deficiencies" and significant structural issues.

Some residents were relocated to other apartments in the complex, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. The Red Cross has helped other displaced residents find housing.

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What's next:

All of the buildings in the complex will need to undergo a full structural evaluation by a licensed engineer, according to the report.

"This evaluation must include: but is not limited to, all exterior walls, bearing elements and systems, stair systems, railings, guardrail systems, landings and elevated floor/walking paths," the report said.

Reports from the evaluation must be submitted to the Seminole County Building official for review.

Any damaged structures must be fully repaired with approved permits, the report said.

The county's code enforcement team will also inspect the property and document any violations, according to officials.

Reports from the evaluation must be submitted to the Seminole County Building official for review.