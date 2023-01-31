3 attractions, rides temporarily closing at Universal Orlando, Islands of Adventure theme parks

After closing in early January, Jurassic Park River Adventure at Universal's Islands of Adventure theme park is expected to open again in February, according to Universal's website. Jurassic Park River Adventure is expected to open after Feb. 3, 2023.

Shortly after that, two rides and an attraction will temporarily close, Universal's website shows.

Poseidon's Fury in Islands of Adventure will close from Feb. 6-10, 2023, followed by Popeye & Bluto's Bilge-Rat Barges from Feb. 13, 2023 to March 10, 2023.

Hagrid's Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure – one of Universal's newest and most populate rides – is scheduled to temporarily close on Feb. 13, 2023 and remain closed through March 10, 2023.

Universal's website does not specify why each ride will be closed, but it is not uncommon for theme park attractions and rides to temporarily close for maintenance or refurbishment.

It's one of a few projects Universal has in the works.