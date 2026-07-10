3 arrested after surveillance video shows shooters firing at people on scooters: Police

The Brief Three suspects, including a teenager and two young adults, were arrested after a shooting at an Orlando apartment complex on Thursday afternoon. Surveillance footage captured shooters inside a black car and a black SUV firing rounds at two people riding scooters at the Pendana at West Lakes apartments before driving off. The shooting suspects were later taken into custody after a traffic stop and police chase.



Two young adults and one teen are now in custody after authorities say surveillance video shows these individuals shooting people riding scooters at an Orlando apartment complex.

After the suspects left the area, law enforcement officers located both vehicles, conducting a felony traffic stop on one and initiating a high-speed pursuit to stop the other.

What we know:

The Orlando Police Department responded to a shooting at Pendana at West Lakes Club Apartments around 3:50 p.m., July 9. All people involved had left the area by the time police arrived, the department said.

Obtained surveillance footage showed shooters in a black car and black SUV firing at two people riding scooters inside the apartment complex, officers said.

No injuries were reported.

Search, arrests for shooting suspects

Both suspect vehicles were found in the Pine Hills area, police said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office assisted with a traffic stop for the black car. Two suspects – identified as Jacorey Lowery, 20, and Quincy Despinosse, 18, were taken into custody without incident. Lowery is facing attempted felony murder and discharging a firearm at residential property charges. Despinosse is facing a principal to attempted first-degree murder charge.

In an attempt to pull the driver of the black SUV over, Orlando officers initiated a pursuit after the driver refused to stop, police said. The driver – who FOX 35 is choosing not to name due to their age – is being held for principal to attempted felony murder with a firearm, fleeing and eluding law enforcement at high speed with disregard for public safety or property, resisting an officer without violence and violation of probation.

What's next:

Orlando Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the department or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.