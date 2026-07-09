1 boy dead, 1 injured after dirt bike crash with car near Florida trail: FHP

The Brief An 11-year-old boy is dead, and a second 11-year-old passenger is hospitalized after their dirt bike collided with a car at a Mims trail intersection. Florida Highway Patrol reported that the children rode off the East Coast Regional Trail at Parker Street and Old Dixie Highway directly into the path of an oncoming vehicle. While the 63-year-old driver was uninjured, the community is raising alarms over ongoing safety hazards, noting that motorized vehicles frequently cause dangerous close calls along that section of the pedestrian trail.



An 11-year-old boy died after his motorbike collided with a vehicle while crossing the road from a trail in Mims, Wednesday evening. A second boy, 11 – who was riding as a passenger on the bike – is hospitalized due to his injuries.

Boys on motorbike: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

What we know:

Troopers with Florida Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash around 5:45 p.m., July 8 on Parker Street and Old Dixie Highway – just off of U.S. 1.

FHP reported the boys were riding a motorized dirt bike on East Coast Regional Trail and crossing the intersection of Parker Street when they rode into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

An 11-year-old died following a vehicle crash on July 8, 2026.

FOX 35's Esther Bower reported visible skid marks in the crosswalk on Thursday afternoon.

Both boys were transported to the hospital for care. The rider died at the hospital, FHP reported.

First responders fight to save both boys

First responders rushed to the scene, working to save the lives of both boys in the crash.

"It was the most unified, life-saving effort that I have ever seen in my life," Pastor Royce "Scooter" Morrison, who serves as a chaplain for Parrish Medical Center, told Bower.

Morrison prayed with the families before the boys were transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando.

The driver, a 63-year-old man from Titusville was not injured and stayed on the scene, troopers said.

What we don't know:

The condition of the injured boy is not known at this time.

Close calls on East Coast Regional Trail

Witnesses told FOX 35 that motorized bikes frequently navigate the pedestrian trail and noted that close calls have occurred at this intersection previously.

What's next:

The crash remains under active investigation.