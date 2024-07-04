26-year-old motorcyclist killed in South Daytona crash, police say

A 26-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in South Daytona on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. in the 2000 block of Magnolia Avenue.

The motorcyclist was identified as Luke Tyle Smith of DeLand.

According to a police report, Smith was driving in "a careless manner" and lost control of his bike.

At some point, he was thrown off the bike and hit a tree, police said. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with any additional information about this crash is encouraged to contact the South Daytona Police Department at (386)-322-3030.